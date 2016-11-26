Notes recall, a war on people: Brinda Karat

more-in

: Stating that the Prime Minister had replaced logic with emotion when it came to taking policy decisions, CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Friday said that in the best interests of the country, the government should roll back the demonetisation programme.

Ms. Karat was addressing a protest meeting of CPI (M)-affiliated unions of Central and State government employees outside the DMS canteen at Teynampet in Chennai.

According to her, the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes was a “totally, utterly” misconceived project. “The country’s interests demand that the government roll back its totally, utterly misconceived policy,” she said and demanded that the government make public the names of those with assets abroad as revealed by the Swiss authorities and the Panama Papers leak.

“We don’t need a lesson in nationalism from you. We will never accept your fake nationalism,” she said, telling her audience that the government’s actions were against its own people. “There is no war on black money; this is a war on the people of India,” she charged.

Ms. Karat took on the taunts of those supporting the policy, who claimed that the hardship of those standing in queues outside banks and ATMs was nothing compared to the sufferings of the soldiers.

“You have removed and destroyed the livelihoods of crores of Indians...it is not the pain of standing in a queue, Mr. Modi. It is the pain of lakhs and crores of unorganised workers suffering because of your completely ill-conceived move,” she said.

Ms. Karat said that the move had come at a bad time for the farmers, who have to buy seeds and fertilizers this time of the year. “Forget the Rs. 15 lakh that was promised for each of us (when money stashed abroad is returned), we are now not allowed to take money from our own accounts,” she said.