Tamil Nadu

Normal life unaffected in Tamil Nadu

People rush to pertol bunks after Chief Minister Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Sunday night.   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

Educational institutions and offices are functioning as usual and state transport buses were operated.

Normal life was not affected in Tamil Nadu on Monday after the hospital sources said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.

However, security was beefed up across the state.

The 68-year-old Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital for treatment of fever and dehydration on September 22.

The doctors later said she needed a longer hospital stay as she was suffering from infection, and put her on respiratory support.

Recently, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap C. Reddy told media that Ms. Jayalalithaa was returning to normalcy, and had been shifted out of Intensive Care Unit as there were no health complications.

She could go home whenever she decides to do so, he had said.

According to Apollo Hospitals, Ms. Jayalalithaa is under continued observation following Sunday’s cardiac arrest.

