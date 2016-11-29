Normal life unaffected across State

Bharat bandh fizzles out as State government stays away from anti-demonetisation protests

With the State government staying away from the anti-demonetisation protests on Monday, the Bharat bandh did not disrupt normal life.

Most protests were organised separately by the Left parties, the DMK and the Congress in almost all districts. In all, 3,409 individuals were detained in the morning from across five locations in Chennai and were let go by evening. Those detained include, Opposition leader M.K. Stalin and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu. In some districts, DMK organised joint protests with alliance partner Congress.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi joined its People’s Welfare Front allies CPI(M) and CPI to protest even as Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, whch is part of the the coalition, stayed away as it supported demonetisation. At various places, cadre of the SUCI, CPI(ML) and All India Forward Bloc joined the PWF protest.

VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan attended a joint protest with left parties at K. Pudur in Madurai. “The Central government should roll back its policy and allow the continued usage of the withdrawn currencies. People have been inconvenienced because currencies of small denominations are in short supply. This has helped the big businessmen while not doing any good for the hard working poor of this country,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S. Thirunavukkarasar said, at a protest organised outside the General Post Office on Anna Salai, “We did not declare a bandh because the country is already on an enforced shutdown. Small traders and other commercial establishments are struggling to pay its employees.”

The State unit of the BJP responded by saying that the protests had no backing of the people. “Today’s bandh will not be successful. The people do not support it. I have heard many people — especially youngsters — say that these parties need not protest on their behalf; these people want to join the fight against black money,” said BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Chennai airport.

Mr. Vaiko stayed away from a protest attended by G. Ramakrishnan and R. Mutharasan — State secretararies of the CPI(M) and CPI respectively — and VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar in Chennai.

Road blockade in Salem

As the news of Mr. Stalin courting arrest in Chennai spread, the DMK partymen in Salem squatted on the road and blocked traffic. The police removed them and took 300 of them, including 20 women, into preventive custody. Congress cadre staged a road roko near the Mulluvadi Gate to protest against the arrest of the TNCC chief Su. Thirunavukkarasar in Chennai.

In Tiruchi, CPI(M) cadre staged a demonstration near Marakkadai alleging that the demonetisation has caused severe hardship to the farmers, small traders and daily wage labourers besides the middle class. DMK cadre protesed at Tiruchi city, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. The DMK demonstration in Tiruchi city was led by the party’s south district secretary and former Minister K.N. Nehru.

The DMK-Congress protest in Coimbatore saw over 600 cadre stage the protest led by former Union Minister A. Raja. The district Secretary of Communist Party of India(Marxist) V. Ramamoorthy led the protests near the Coimbatore Collectorate. CPI(M)’s State Executive Member K. Thangavel said that the Government must give time till December 30 to the people to use the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes as legal tender.

Congress cadre staged a demonstration at Gandhi Road , Kancheepuram while DMK supporters assembled in front of the taluk office on Vallal Pachaiyappan Street. The Communist parties had a demonstration at Chengalpattu.

The police arrested 75 DMK cadre when they resorted to road blockade near the Anna statue on the Mohanur road in Namakkal. V.P. Duraisamy, former Deputy Speaker and deputy general secretary of the party, Bar Elangovan, east district secretary of the party, were among those taken into custody.