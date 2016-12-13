No thinning of crowds in front of ATMs

more-in

Ramanathapuram: Long queues in front of bank branches and a few Automated Teller Machine (ATM) centres have become common site in the district as cash crunch continued for more than a month since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Contrary to belief and expectations that the situation would become normal after a week after Mr. Modi withdrew the high-denomination notes from circulation on the night of November 8, people continued to suffer and wait for long hours in front of bank branches to draw a maximum of Rs. 6,000 from their accounts.

“There is severe cash crunch and there is no sign of the situation becoming normal in the coming days,” Lead Bank (Indian Overseas Bank) Manager K.S. Suresh Babu said. Except State Bank of India, Indian Bank and Canara Bank, all the other banks were suffering for want of cash flow, he added.

The ATMs could be of no use as the money received from the chest was just enough to be distributed to the branches, he said, adding only the SBI was allowing its account holders to withdraw the full weekly quota of Rs 24,000 in one go. The IOB branches were given Rs . 3 lakh a day and it was hardly enough to meet the demands of the account holders, he said.

One could withdraw a maximum of Rs. 6,000 in a week, though they were entitled to draw Rs. 24,000 a week. The district was yet to receive sufficient new Rs. 500 notes and this had added to the woes of the public, he said.

Though the SBI, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank branches operated the ATMs, they were shut at the end of the day after draining out of money.