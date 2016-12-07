Nine die after hearing of Jayalalithaa’s death

more-in

In Western region, eight persons reportedly died of cardiac arrest and one committed suicide on coming to know of the death of Jayalalithaa. Another man set fire to himself, but was said to be stable in hospital. P. Muthu (50), a resident of Palladam taluk, died at a Coimbatore-based hospital reportedly due to heart attack on Tuesday. He was said to have developed chest pain while watching the television coverage on Jayalalithaa’s death.

MGR Dasan alias Chidambaram (48) of Krishnampalayam , a local party functionary for three decades reportedly died of heart attack in the early hours of Tuesday. He died before admission to the government headquarters hospital. Similarly, Chinnasamy (60) of Pettai Periampalayam near Nasiyanur, a party member for the last 10 years, was also said to have died of heart attack after hearing the news. On Monday, Raj (38), of Manickampalayam, died of heart attack.

On Tuesday, Muthu (62) of Makudanchavadi, collapsed while watching on television leaders paying their last respects to Jayalalithaa. He was declared brought dead at the government hospital. In another incident, Sinnaiyan (67), a farm worker of Bommiampatti, near Teevattipatti and an AIADMK sympathiser, too collapsed while watching the footage on television and died on way to hospital. Singaram (45), a lorry driver, is a native of Vairichettipalayam in Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district. On Tuesday morning, he fell down and was taken to District Government Headquarters Hospital where doctors declared him as ‘brought dead’.

Meena (52), of Pandamangalam in Paramathy Velur, who was watching television suffered a cardiac arrest and died. Govindan (50), of Kannankurichi, committed suicide by jumping into a well on Tuesday. N. Ramachandran (45), an AIADMK cadre from Aathikuttai, set himself afire on Monday evening. He was rushed to CMCH. He was out of danger, police said.