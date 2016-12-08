Nine accused in Ambur riots case get advance bail

more-in

Nine persons, including the former MLA from Ambur Aslam Basha, have obtained anticipatory bail from the district court in connection with the Ambur riots of June 2015.

They appeared before the Magistrate Court at Ambur on Thursday.

A mob had unleashed violence on the National Highway-48 at Ambur following the custodial death of Shameel Ahmed. Thirty eight policemen were injured in the attack and police vehicles were torched by the agitators.