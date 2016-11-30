Tamil Nadu

Newly elected MLAs sworn in

A.K. Bose, the MLA representing Thiruparankundram, being sworn in on Tuesday.  

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s strength in the Assembly has gone up by three with the swearing-in of newly-elected members from Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies.

An official release from Assembly Secretary A.M.P. Jamaludeen said V. Senthil Balaji (Aravakurichi), M. Rengasamy (Thanjavur) and A.K. Bose (Thirupa rankundram) were sworn in as members of the 15th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by the Speaker, P. Dhanapal, in his office in the presence of Ministers and party members.

Besides the Speaker and the nominated Anglo-Indian member, the AIADMK has 135 members, DMK 89, Congress eight and Indian Union Muslim League one member in the State Assembly.

