New general secretary will be selected unanimously: AIADMK

Jayalalithaa’s successor in the AIADMK will be selected unanimously, the party announced on Saturday.

“New General Secretary will be selected soon for AIADMK, it would be an unanimous decision,” the AIADMK said through its official Twitter handle, quoting the party spokesman C. Ponnaiyan on Saturday.

The announcement comes ahead of the first meeting of the O. Panneerselvam Cabinet.