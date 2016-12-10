Tamil Nadu

New general secretary will be selected unanimously: AIADMK

Party spokesman C. Ponnaiyan says a decision will be made soon.

Jayalalithaa’s successor in the AIADMK will be selected unanimously, the party announced on Saturday.

“New General Secretary will be selected soon for AIADMK, it would be an unanimous decision,” the AIADMK said through its official Twitter handle, quoting the party spokesman C. Ponnaiyan on Saturday.

 

The announcement comes ahead of the first meeting of the O. Panneerselvam Cabinet.

