New Rs. 500 notes make their way to Vellore

Banks have received approximately Rs. 60 crore in the new notes

VELLORE: The wait for the new Rs. 500 notes have ended for residents of Vellore. A number of banks here have been disbursing the new notes from Monday. They have also been loaded in a few ATMs.

Demonetisation has triggered a panic situation with people lining up at banks to exchange the old notes and to withdraw cash at ATMs. Though the new Rs. 2,000 was introduced earlier, this did not ease the situation due to shortage of lower denomination currencies.

The arrival of the new Rs. 500 notes could help in easing this situation, a few bankers felt. “Many banks have started to disburse the new Rs. 500 notes from Monday. Nationalised banks in the district received approximately Rs. 60 crore in the new Rs. 500 notes. Of this, Indian Bank alone received Rs. 20 crore in the new notes,” a bank official said.

He added the second batch of the new notes is expected to reach Vellore later this week, and will be made available at ATMs too. “The ATMs have already been re-configured to disburse the new Rs. 500 notes,” he added.

Another official said a few ATMs of State Bank of India had started to disburse the new notes from Tuesday.

Officials said that while on the one hand there was demand for cash, many traders were slowly turning towards cashless transactions on the other hand . “Many traders have requested for Point of Sale devices from banks where they hold accounts. For instance, busy grocery stores, which hitherto did not have card swiping machines, have now asked for these machines,” an official said.

Once traders feel the comfort of accepting card payments, they will prefer this mode of payment, he said, adding, “This, in turn, will reduce the demand to withdraw cash among people.”