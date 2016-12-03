Tamil Nadu

Nada weakens, another weather system brewing

more-in

To develop into deep depression by Monday

Tamil Nadu was let down by cyclone Nada, which had a meek landfall near Nagapattinam on Friday morning, but it found cheer in the news that another weather system is brewing over the south Andaman sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to gather strength and intensify into a deep depression by Monday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood and intensify into a deep depression by Monday.

S.Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai said: “After Cyclone Nada, the State’s rainfall deficit has reduced from 71 per cent to 68 per cent.

The Meteorological department predicts Chennai may have light to moderate rains in some areas during the weekend.

