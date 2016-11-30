NIA was shadowing terror suspects for three months

more-in

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had shadowed suspected members of the Base Movement, a terrorist outfit inspired by the al-Qaeda, for three months in Madurai before arresting five Muslim youths in connection with the explosions reported at five court complexes in South India, according to a source.

A NIA officer, requesting anonymity, told The Hindu that the five had to be trailed closely as they never discussed their “conspiracies” over phone. “They would discuss about these issues only when they met. We had to patiently wait to ensure they met each other,” the officer said.

The youths had a grudge against the judiciary that it was not fair enough, and hence, they targeted the court complexes, the source claimed.

The officer claimed that one of the those arrested, N. Abbas Ali (27), a painter, who had studied up to 8th standard, had learnt to make bombs from one Abubacker. He made the bombs while all five were involved in planting them, he alleged. Family members of the arrested suspects were unaware of their alleged terror-related activities.

Besides, it is claimed that the youths were associated with some activists of the banned Al-Umma, including Bilal Malik.

The NIA officer said that Madurai remained a hyper-sensitive spot. However, he was quick to add that no explosive materials were seized during the operation. “They have the habit of not stocking explosives, but procure them only days before making bombs and planting them,” the officer added.

Interrogation on

Though a source said that the whole terror module of the Base Movement has been busted with the arrest of the five youths, the officer said this could be confirmed only after further investigation.

Along with a team of NIA, led by its Superintendent of Police, Pratheeba Ambedkar, sleuths of the Special Investigation Division and the Special Intelligence Unit interrogated them after they were picked up from different places on Sunday.