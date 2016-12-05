NIA searches terror suspects’ homes

Madurai; Tamil Nadu; 04/12/2016. National Investigation Agency sleuths conducting a search in the house of one of the five terror suspects in Madurai, who were arrested in connection with bombings in five court complexes in Southern States, on Sunday. Photo; G. Moorthy | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations over the weekend at the residences of terror suspects who were arrested last week in connection with the Mysuru court bomb blast case.

An intelligence official said that certain “incriminating” objects were recovered during the operations.

Assisted by the Madurai city police personnel, a team of NIA officials, led by its Superintendent of Police Pratheeba Ambedkar, searched the houses of suspected members of the Base Movement — N. Abbas Ali, S. Suleiman, Samsudeen, M. Ayub Ali, and M. Samsum Kareem Raja — who were allegedly behind a series of bombings in courts across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala since April 2014.

A family member of Samsudeen confirmed that the NIA had searched their house on Saturday and seized two SIM cards, copies of his birth certificate and his family card.

Similarly, a mobile phone used by Suleiman’s father was seized from his house.

The investigators also searched a library run by Abbas Ali in Nelpettai, with the operation continuing well into the night.

Police sources said that the search operations were carried out smoothly without any altercations.