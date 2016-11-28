NIA picks up 3 youths from Madurai for 'terror links'

more-in

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on on Sunday midnight picked up three youths from Madurai for their suspected terror links.

They have been identified as N. Abbas Ali (27) of Ismailpuram, T. Ayub Khan (26) of Nelpettai and Abdul Kareem of Manmalaimedu near K. Pudur.

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, said only Abbas Ali was arrested by the NIA in connection with a Mysuru court blast case. The other two were detained for questioning. The youths had not come to the adverse notice of the city police so far, he said, adding that the operation was held with the assistance of the city police.

Abbas Ali, a painter, was running a library containing religious literature at Nelpettai. Ayub Khan got married only last week and Abdul Kareem was running a printing press in Katrapalayam.

They were being questioned in an undisclosed place, police sources said.