NHRC notice to Health Secretary

more-in

Following media reports of medical negligence in the case of a young woman who was initially told she was pregnant but informed eight months later that she only had a cyst, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the State Health Secretary and Director, Kasturi Bai Government General Maternity Hospital here calling for reports from them.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, an official communication from the Commission on Thursday stated the reports were “classic, which goes to the core of the medical negligence on the part of hospital, the doctors etc.”

A 28-year-old resident of Kannagi Nagar on Rajiv Gandhi Road who went to Kasturi Bai Government General Maternity Hospital for pregnancy check-up in April was diagnosed pregnant. Doctors had said the expected date of delivery was November 8.

Earlier this week when she developed severe pain and was rushed to the hospital, doctors who examined her informed that she was not pregnant and there was only a small tumour in her stomach.

In its notice the Commission said it “fails to understand how the doctors had failed to notice even the physical growth of the baby for the eight months”. The facts showed a “total callous attitude” in the diagnosis.

Misdiagnosis led to error in medication and suffering of the patient for such medication cannot be described or defined, the Commission said and added that doctor and other staff involved in the treatment of the lady appeared to be negligent, and had violated human rights.