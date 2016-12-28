NGT team pays third visit to Girivalam Path

more-in

(Photo caption: NGT appointed two member committee member T.Sekar is seen working on a point during the committees visit of Girivalam Path on Tuesday)

The two-member committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal, South Zone, Chennai, to look into the issues affecting Girivalam Path Widening Project made third visit of the path.

Earlier, they submitted an interim report on November 3 and NGT gave an interim order based on the report on November 8. The committee visited the spot twice before submitting its interim report. The committee wanted to make another visit during Karthigai Deepam before preparing its final report. However, it could not make it during Karthigai Deepam and committee members J.A.K. Sampath Kumar and T. Sekar paid the visit on Tuesday.

Officials of highways, revenue and forest departments and, petitioners opposing the project accompanied them. A few persons from the adjoining villages who wanted the road to be widened even at the cost of a few trees made a representation to the committee.

Mr. Sampathkumar asked them to give their views in writing. The committee members explained to the petitioners that Highways Department came up with an alternative plan to reduce the width from Chengam Road junction to Vellore Road junction to six metres from the original 12 metres. The committee enquired about the missing inlets that take water from hill to tanks on one side of the path.