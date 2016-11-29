NGT dismisses petition against Kudankulam plant

In 2012, clearance was granted to KKNPP units 3-6 to to proceed with the necessary work to start building the plants.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Poovulagin Nanbargal that sought the cancellation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) granted to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) 3-6 units.

Disposing the application, the bench comprising Justice P. Jyothimani and expert member P.S. Rao said since the Supreme Court in 2013 had dealt with the issue, the NGT bench did not have jurisdiction over the case.

Poovulagin Nanbargal had filed an application against the four new units of KKNPP and challenged the CRZ clearance arguing that the agency that gave the clearance was not an authorised entity.

“Engineers India Ltd is not authorised to prepare consultancy reports for nuclear power plants. The main ground of this case relates to this part,” counsel for Poovulagin Nanbargal had argued.

In 2012, clearance was granted to KKNPP units 3-6 to enable the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to proceed with the necessary work to start building the plants.

Since the company which did the audit was not an accreditated agency as required by law to grant clearances for a nuclear plant, the clearance should be quashed or a fresh review through a competent authority should be done, the counsel had said.

Poovulagin Nanbargal will move the Supreme Court against the NGT order, Vetriselvan, counsel who appeared for the applicant told The Hindu.