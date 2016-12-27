My life is in danger, says former TN Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao

Former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu P. Rama Mohana Rao addressed the media outside his residence. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, P. Rama Mohana Rao, on Tuesday said he was “placed under house arrest by the CRPF at gunpoint.”

Mr. Rao alleged that he was being targeted and his life was in danger.

The search warrant to conduct a raid on his premises did not have his name, he told reporters outside his residence here.

"Only my son's name was mentioned in the search warrant. He has not lived here after his return from the United States," he said.

The raids conducted at his residence and his house arrest were a “constitutional assault on the office of the Chief Secretary.”

“I am still the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that orders posting a new Chief Secretary were not sent to him.

Mr. Rao claimed that he had no connection with businessman and PWD contractor Sekhar Reddy, a who was arrested last week.

The authorities would not have dared to do this if former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive, he said.