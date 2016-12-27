My life is in danger, says former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao

Former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu P. Rama Mohana Rao addressed the media outside his residence. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu P. Rama Mohana Rao said he was “placed under house-arrest by the CRPF forces at gunpoint.”

He said he was being targeted and that his life was in danger.

Speaking to the media outside his residence, Mr. Rao said the search warrant to conduct a raid at his premises did not have his name.

He said the raids conducted at his residence and his house-arrest were a “constitutional assault on the office of the Chief Secretary.”

“I am still the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that orders posting a new Chief Secretary were not sent to him.