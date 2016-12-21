Move to privatise Salem Steel Plant not at all warranted: Vasan

more-in

A large number of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) cadre, including women, staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate in the city on Tuesday to protest against the Centre’s move to privatise the Salem Steel Plant.

President of the party G. K. Vasan led the agitation which was also to condemn the current currency crisis due to the demonetisation process launched by the Centre last month and highlight the demand for the setting up of Cauvery Water Management Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vasan said that the move of the Centre to privatise Salem Steel Plant was not at all warranted and has evoked sharp criticism from all sections of society.

The SSP is giving lame excuse of the plant running on loss for its decision. The TMC will never support the move to privatise SSP, he said and urged the Centre to drop its move immediately.

The scrapping of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has completely jeopardised the functioning of the entire trade and industry across the country. The economy of the country is in the ruins, he said and urged the Centre to take effective steps for streamlining the economic scenario.

The entire farming community of the state in doldrums due to the non-setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Board. The neighbouring states have been continuously refusing to provide water to Tamil Nadu and the Centre too has turned a blind eye to the same.

He said that the his party will organise an agitation in Madurai district in the first week of January seeking permission for holding jallikattu.

Later speaking to presspersons, Mr. Vasan called upon the new regime in the state to accord priority for implementing programmes solving the problems confronting the common people.

He also demanded the Centre to sanction adequate fund to the state for undertaking relief measures in the areas hit by Vardha cyclone.