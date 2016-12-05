More leaders visit Apollo Hospitals

Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundarajan speaks to media persons after visiting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Poorvaja

As reports of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's worsening health situation came in on Monday, leaders across party lines are visiting the hospital and sending wishes for her speedy recovery.

#AIIMS doctors were in chennai two days backs and are visiting Chennai again today. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 5, 2016

Tamil Nadu Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister and Srirangam MLA S. Valarmathi arrives at Apollo Hospitals.

VCK leader Thirumavalavan, who enquired about the Chief Minister's health status to party senior leaders and Ministers, said: "Already AIIMS doctors have given her treatment. Jayalalithas has faced several struggles. She has helped all people irrespective of caste and creed, we pray she returns home soon."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundarajan arrives at the hospital to visit Ms. Jayalalithaa.

She said, "Ms. Jayalalithas should do her political work soon. She is a successful and bold leader who has overcome many struggles. All leaders of BJP have been enquiring about her health, the centre will always support. I cancelled my trip to Germany yesterday after I heard about her cardiac arrest. We all must keep faith in the treatment given by the hospital."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed the hope that Ms. Jayalalithaa will get well soon. He wished her speedy recovery, an official release said.

MDMK leader Vaiko, who paid a visit to Apollo Hospitals said: "She is a very brave lady. She came out of septicaemia which is rare. Her work for the welfare of Tamil people will be engraved forever. Few people are trying to use this opportunity to form a government. This will not happen. I wish her speedy recovery."

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are expected to arrive at Apollo Hospitals after 5 p.m.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday voiced the hope that Chief Minister Jayalalitha will get well soon.

“I have heard that. I hope she recovers and gets well as soon as possible,” Mr. Gandhi said outside Parliament.

AIADMK women cadres waiting anxiously outside Apollo hospitals for update about CM's health. pic.twitter.com/AMijBmBopn — Udhav Naig (@udhavn) December 5, 2016

My father joins me in wishing Mtr Jayalalithaa Sahiba a complete & speedy recovery. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 5, 2016

Got to know about Tamil Nadu CM #Jayalalithaa ji's health.

Maharashtra prays for her speedy recovery ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 4, 2016

Totally worried about the health of #Jayalalithaa Ji. Wishing and Praying for speedy recovery. Let's all pray for her. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 4, 2016

A large number of AIADMK cadres, including women, anxiously stayed put outside the hospital, which has been covered in a thick blanket of security. Worried party supporters continued to pray for her recovery.

Following the development, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the Governor of Maharashtra, airdashed to the city from Mumbai and visited Apollo Hospitals.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who arrived on Monday morning, said all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished for a complete recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa and they were praying for her.

He expressed the confidence that Ms. Jayalalithaa will soon recover and resume official duties.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wished speedy recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

“I pray for good health and speedy recovery of Jayalalithaaji,” he said in a statement.

AIADMK Ministers, who stayed put at the hospital since Sunday, left this morning. They did not talk to the waiting mediapersons.

Party workers, who had gathered in large numbers outside the hospital after news of her cardiac arrest broke, braved midnight rains and continued to wait outside, praying for the recovery of ‘Amma’.

Actor and party supporter, ‘Gundu’ Kalyanam, said the party workers had faith in the divine power and expressed confidence that Ms. Jayalalithaa would recover.

Praying for Jayalalithaa ji's quick recovery. I hope she gets better very soon — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 4, 2016

I wish a speedy recovery for Jayalalitha who suffered a massive heart attack. May God give her the strength to fight. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 5, 2016

Wishing hon Selvi #jayalalithaa ji a speedy recovery.. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 5, 2016

Prayers for Tamil Nadu CM #Jayalalitha ji. May she recover soon. — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) December 5, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK leader M Karunanidhi, his son and Opposition leader M.K Stalin, Union Ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers and a host of leaders have expressed concern over Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health condition and wished her speedy recovery.

Prayers for speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa ji. Hope she attains good health soon — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 5, 2016

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over the health of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

Very concerned about the health of Jayalalitha Ji. Like my friends in Tamil Nadu, I am praying for her speedy recovery. May God bless her — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 4, 2016

“Very concerned about the health of Jayalalitha Ji,” said Ms. Banerjee on her official Twitter handle.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the health condition of Ms. Jayalalithaa and prayed for her speedy recovery.

In his message, he said: “Deeply saddened by TN CM Selvi J Jayalalithaa suffering cardiac arrest.I pray for her speedy recovery so that people of Tamil Nadu receive her service and blessings.”

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said "I am worried by the news that Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's health had deteriorated on Sunday after she had reportedly recovered. I wish that she regains her good health. At this moment, I appeal to everyone to not spread baseless rumours and create panic."