More dialysis machines added at diagnostic centre

From four dialysis machines in May 2014, the Chennai Corporation’s diagnostic centre in Valluvar Kottam has now expanded to 10 machines, at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh.

The initiative has been spearheaded by the Chennai Corporation, the Rotary Club of Madras East and TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation. The expanded centre was inaugurated by actor Suriya on Monday evening. Suriya is TANKER’s goodwill ambassador.

Every month, the centre provides long-term maintenance dialysis to around 25 patients. The expanded centre will now serve 60 less privileged patients who will get free dialysis there.

Experts said that almost 2.5 lakh people die of kidney failure every year. Millions of people suffer from some form of kidney disease, and many cannot afford the cost of treatment and care.

The TANKER Foundation offers subsidised dialysis and one-time financial help for medication, investigation and transplantation. The organisation has given over 2 lakh dialysis sessions to around 970 patients in over 20 years. It has also given Rs. 1.66 crore in financial contributions to over 2,000 patients.