Moneylender insists on marrying defaulter’s daughter, arrested

more-in

Ramanathapuram: Police have arrested a 44-year-old moneylender after he insisted on marrying a 17-year-old daughter of a man who could not repay his loan amount of Rs. 15,000 with interest for more than a year.

The police said S. Murugesan, the moneylender from Mayakulam near here, had lent Rs. 15,000 to M. Rabeek (45), who was residing at Kattupalli near Erwadi Dargah, and insisted on marrying his school-going daughter to write off the loan, when the latter expressed his inability to clear the loan immediately.

As Mr. Rabeek, a daily wage worker, failed to pay interest or the principal, Murugesan visited his house on Sunday and Monday and demanded that he pay the loan amount with interest.

After a wordy duel, he tried to assault the borrower when Mr. Rabeek’s daughter, studying in a local school, came to her father’s rescue. On seeing her, Murugesan insisted on marrying the girl in lieu of the loan amount and pulled her hand, the police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Mr. Rabeek, Erwadi police booked Murugesan under Sections 448 (house trespass), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 506(i) (criminal intimidation) and 4 of Women Harassment Act. He was produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

The police, citing preliminary investigations, said the accused, who was married with two children, had illegally married another woman after she failed to repay the loan amount. He had been lending money to the people in the area for high interest, the police added.