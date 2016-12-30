Mixed reactions among AIADMK cadre

AIADMK cadre show pictures of V.K. Sasikala and Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden after the former consented to be the party’s general secretary on Thursday. (Right) Party cadre staging a protest at Madhanur near Vellore against Ms. Sasikala’s election. | Photo Credit: L. Srinivasan

: Following the appointment of V.K. Sasikala as the General Secretary of the party, there were murmurs of discontent among some party members while a few others exuded hope that Ms. Sasikala would be able to carry forward Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

“There is nothing to talk about. Amma (Jayalalithaa) herself is not here anymore, what’s the point of talking about anything?”, a female general council member was heard telling her friend right outside the meeting hall, before the two stormed off from the venue in the middle of the meeting.

Sona P. Selvam, Town Secretary, Sirugamani Town Panchayat, said Jayalalithaa’s death was a huge loss for the party.

“But we hope Ms. Sasikala will be able to manage the party. They were together for so many years, so she will also have as much administrative skills as Amma,” he said.

He also said that while there was resistance among the lower rung workers in accepting Ms. Sasikala as their leader, he was confident that the party would be able to convince them and bring them under one roof.

“Also, if they (current regime) implement all of Amma’s schemes, I am sure it will do us good for the future,” Mr. Selvam said.

D. Gopi and M. Samuthirapandian, both town secretaries from Kovilpatti, said there was no other leader to lead the party in the absence of Jayalalithaa. “The Sasikala family will not interfere, contrary to fears among party members and the public. We have been given an assurance about this,” Mr. Gopi said. Mr. Samuthirapandian added that if Ms. Sasikala wanted to be the Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam would readily give up the post.

Thangaraji, another AIADMK member, said the decision to appoint Ms. Sasikala was in the best interests of the party. “The supporters of the party who are opposed to this will definitely fall in line. The opposition parties are trying to create confusion, but they won’t succeed,” he added.

However, another member of the party said if, by some chance, things don’t go well and the situation in the party becomes unacceptable, he would quit the party. “Most of us will not even think of joining any other party. We would rather quit politics if such a situation arises.”

Effigy burnt

Fishermen of Vizhundamavadi, a coastal village in Keezhaiyur village panchayat, located between Velankanni and Vedaranyam, burnt an effigy of V.K. Sasikala shortly after the announcement that she had been elected as the general secretary of the party.

Residents of Vizhundamavadi, a remote village, are known to be staunch supporters of the late M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, according to party sources.

Protest in Vellore

A section of AIADMK cadre staged a protest near Madhanur in Vellore on Thursday opposing the appointment of Ms. Sasikala as the party’s general secretary.

Some cadre gathered on Odugathur Road at Madhanur and dispersed after raising slogans against her appointment, police said.

Sasikala turns emotional

Meanwhile, in an emotionally charged event at Poes Garden, Ms. Sasikala broke down and was seen weeping after Mr. Panneerselvam and other senior leaders gave her a copy of the resolution appointing her as the general secretary.

Ms. Sasikala then paid tributes to the picture of Jayalalithaa that was placed on the portico of Veda Nilayam. She also placed the copy of the resolution in front of her picture and sought the blessing of her departed friend before giving her assent to lead the party.