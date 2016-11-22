Missing producer ‘Vendhar Movies’ Madhan arrested from Tirupur hideout

more-in

After five months of suspense and high drama, the police arrested producer S. Madhan of Vendhar Movies on Sunday in Tirupur. With this, all the swirling rumours about his whereabouts have been put to rest.

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, Chennai Police Commissioner S. George said the police team had actually been tracking a woman suspected to be a close accomplice of Madhan.

Police surprised

On Sunday, when the police team visited her home in Tirupur to make enquiries about the missing producer’s whereabouts, they were surprised to find him hiding behind a secret door.

Initially, the police team had no clue where Madhan would be, but they were convinced that he had not committed suicide as he had threatened in a note, circulated widely on social media.

The first tip they received pointed them in the direction of Haridwar, but a police team missed him by a whisker as he had vacated the hotel room just before it got there.

Mr. George said: “Madhan, having studied at the Marathwada Institute of Technology in Aurangabad, had good knowledge of varioius places in North India and kept changing his haunts.”

Madhan was produced before a judicial magistrate and was sent to prison.