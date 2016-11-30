Mentally ill’ youth detained at KKNPP site

more-in

He was nabbed and handed him over to the Kudankulam police.

Police have picked-up a “mentally deranged” youth from Jharkhand who allegedly sneaked into the high security Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site on Wednesday evening.

Police said K. Sukhdev (20) of Poondi village under Nimidhi police station limits in Jharkhand was found wandering along the mini port area of the KKNPP after entering the high security nuclear complex via beach on Wednesday evening. When the security personnel posted at this point saw the stranger, they nabbed and handed him over to the Kudankulam police.

“During interrogation, we found that he is mentally ill… After getting remanded him in judicial custody, he has been handed over to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital doctors to confirm if he was really mentally deranged. If he is found to be mentally ill, then he will be shifted to Kilpauk in Chennai for specialised treatment,” Balaji, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor, said.

While getting its spare parts and other equipments from Thoothukudi harbour by road, the KKNPP has created the mini port on its premises for bringing over dimensional equipment via barges. Since the intruder has entered the mini port of high security zone via beach, an enquiry has been ordered in this connection.

“Besides the surveillance cameras fitted in this region (mini port area) are being examined, an enquiry has been ordered to know how an outsider managed to enter the KKNPP complex,” KKNPP sources said.

Police said the tourists coming to Kanniyakumari, especially from other States, bring the mentally ill members in their family and abandon them either at the southern tip of the country or on the national highway.

“The mentally deranged persons who wander along the roads inadvertently enter the houses and even the high security zones like KKNPP or ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri, which triggers huge suspicion,” a police officer here said.