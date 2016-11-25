Man tries to set himself on fire

more-in

A 34-year-old man attempted self-immolation in front of the office of the Director General of Police on Thursday.

C. Seeman (34) of Silambur, near Andimadam, who claimed to be a social worker, alleged that the local police had foisted cases on him.

He also accused the local police of harassing him and his family. Hence, he petitioned the authorities including the Home Secretary and the DGP to initiate action against the police personnel.

Seeman said that he had decided to end his life as there was no action on his petitions. He doused himself with kerosene but the police personnel, who were on duty, prevented him from setting himself ablaze. — Staff Reporter