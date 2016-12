more-in

Nagercoil: A former office-bearer of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Colachel, Asankan alias Kodikkan (68), collapsed while watching the live telecast of various leaders paying homage to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, at his residence on Tuesday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Colachel police have registered a case and are investigating.