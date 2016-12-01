Man confesses to triple murder as family opposed his love

more-in

A 25-year-old man has confessed to have murdered his parents and sister at Tirupattur on Monday. Thamizharasan told police that he murdered his family members as they opposed his love with a Dalit girl.

On Monday, Mohan (57), a line inspector of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, his wife Rajeswari (55) and daughter Suganya (22) were found murdered in their house at Kakankarai in Kandhili near Tirupattur. Their throats were slit. Suganya’s face was disfigured after she was attacked with a stone.

However, Thamizharasan was admitted to the Government Hospital at Tirupattur with minor injuries on his shoulder and forehead.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, on Tuesday said that circumstantial evidence had confirmed that Thamizharasan murdered his three family members.

According to police, Thamizharasan was in love with a Dalit girl. His sister, Suganya, had informed their parents about his relationship following which he faced stiff opposition at home.

“They have expressed their opposition to his relationship and this had angered him. On Sunday night, he had consumed alcohol. At about 4.15 a.m. to 4.30 a.m. on Monday, he first murdered his sister. He then murdered his mother when she had come after hearing a noise,” a police officer said.

He had waited for his father, who had gone for work, for nearly two hours. When his father reached home at about 6.30 a.m., he murdered him. He sustained minor injuries when his father tried to protect himself, police said. Thamizharasan is in hospital and will be taken into custody soon. A case has been registered at the Kandhili police station.