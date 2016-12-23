Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court quashes appointment of 11 TNPSC members

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission office at V.O.C. Nagar in Chennai.  

more-in

The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a Government Order appointing 11 members to the powerful Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), saying the constitutional process was not followed.

Former district judge V. Ramamurthy, R. Pratap Kumar, V. Subburaj, S. Muthuraj, M. Sethuraaman, A.V. Balusamy, M. Madasamy, P. Krishna Kumar, A. Subramanian, N.B. Punniamoorthi and M. Raja Ram, IAS were appointed members of the TNPSC.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said, “This appointing process or lack of it was on account of a misconception that the appointment to the post of members of the Public Service Commission was part of the spoils system based on the patronage of the State government and not requiring men who are ‘independent’...”

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 4:36:14 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Madras-High-Court-quashes-appointment-of-11-TNPSC-members/article16927844.ece1

© The Hindu