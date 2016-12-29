Madras High Court dismisses HCP as not maintainable

Police take away Lingeshwara Thilagan, husband of expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa, after he was attacked by some unidentified men at party headquarters ahead of General Council meet, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed as not maintainable a Habeas Corpus petition seeking a direction to police to produce Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa’s husband Lingeswara Tilakan, who was allegedly attacked by AIADMK cadres.

When the petition, which is yet to be numbered, filed by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa, came up before a vacation bench, public prosecutor Rajarathinam submitted that Mr. Tilakan was released on bail at 09.30 a.m.

Mr.Tilakan was attacked allegedly by some AIADMK cadres when he went to file nomination for post of general secretary on Wednesday and police took him into custody to prevent any further attacks on him and save him, it was submitted.

Three cases were registered against him and he was released on bail today by police, he submitted before the bench, comprising Justice S Vaidayanathan and Justice V Parthibhan.

Justice Vaidyanathan, heading the bench, asked senior counsel V Prakash, appearing on behalf of Sasikala Pushpa, that when Tilakan has been let on bail “where is the question of an HCP.”

The plea was then dismissed as not maintainable.

Justice Vaidyanathan declined to hear a mention made by Mr. Prakash about the election of Sasikala Natarajan as AIADMK General Secretary.

The senior counsel had contended that despite oral undertaking given by the counsel for Ms. Sasikala Natarajan that nothing will happen today, she was elected General Secretary which was against party bye-laws.