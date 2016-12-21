MSU convocation on December 28

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: The 24th convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will be held here on December 28, in which Governor and Chancellor of the University Ch. Vidyasagar Rao will hand over degree certificates to 699 students and scholars in person and confer the degrees on 44,849 students in absentia.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor K. Baskar said Vikram Kumar, Professor Emeritus, IIT – Delhi, would deliver the convocation address in the presence of K.P. Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education.

A total of 613 Ph.D. scholars (265 men and 348 women candidates) would receive their degrees from the Governor. Moreover, 44 postgraduate students (9 men and 35 women), 42 undergraduate students (40 girls and 2 men), all toppers of their respective streams, would receive their degrees on the occasion.

Apart from this, 1,294 M.Phil. candidates, 15,464 postgraduate students and 28,091 graduates would also receive their degrees in absentia.

Before participating in the convocation ceremony, the Governor would formally inaugurate MSU’s ‘One student one tree’ programme. “The 1,500 and odd students of the MSU will plant one tree each and take care of the plant till they leave this campus,” Dr. Baskar said.

The Vice-Chancellor also said the Ministry of Earth Sciences had hand-picked A.G. Murugesan, Head, Sri Paramakalyani Centre of Excellence in Environmental Sciences, Alwarkurichi, to undertake quality assessment and monitoring of coastal and seawater and sediment in Kanniyakumari to estimate pollution level in this region. “This is a three-year project costing about Rs. 1.25 crore,” Dr. Baskar said.

Dr. Murugesan had also been entrusted with the task of monitoring water quality of the Tamirabharani at various locations by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Registrar A. John De Britto and Controller of Examinations S. Prabhakar were present.