Locked houses greet officials at T.N. Chief Secretary’s village

A team of Income Tax department officials visited Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao’s native village K. Bitragunta, near Jarugumalli, in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Locked houses of Mr. Rao’s relatives greeted the officials, who left the place later, sources said. The senior IAS officer used to visit the village every year on his birthday and other occasions to offer prayers in the village Siva temple, the sources added.

J. Sekhar Reddy, an expelled member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board-cum-government contractor, who was on Wednesday arrested by the CBI in cases of money laundering and under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody, runs a firm JSR Infra Developers Private Limited. Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Mr. Reddy, sand miner K. Sreenivasulu and their associate Prem Kumar.

JSR Infra Developers Private Limited in which Mr. Reddy was the Chairman and Managing Director and Mr. Sreenivasulu was the Executive Director has undertaken several State government projects in the last few years. The company bagged orders from key departments in Tamil Nadu including the Highways Department, Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Limited, Public Works Department, Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project.

Some of the past projects of JSR Infra Developers include improvement works of Chennai city roads, formation of flood bank and improving drainage facilities to Gadilam river from Kammatchipettai village to Naduveerapattu village in Cuddalore district among others.

(With inputs from S. Murali in Ongole)