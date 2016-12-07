Life back to normal in districts

more-in

Dindigul: Normalcy returned to Theni and Dindigul districts on Wednesday, with shops and business establishments functioning as usual and trade activities picking up.

Private and transport corporation buses, taxis and autorickshaws have been plying on the roads since morning. However, all educational institutions remained closed for the second day.

There were huge crowds in almost all nationalised banks within the city limits and account holders were waiting in long queues before the ATMs to withdraw cash. But several ATMs had been closed for the past two days.

Meanwhile, people have been paying homage to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at different places in the district on the second day. Local people paid floral tributes to her at various places in the city. Condolence posters have been pasted at many places. A group of people tonsured their head near Shanmuga riverbank in Palani.

Tibetan vendors took out a candle light march in Kodaikanal town to pay homage to Jayalalithaa.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres tonsured their head at several villages on upper Kodaikanal hill. Peace rallies were taken out by the people on upper Kodaikanal hill.

Theni

Trade and business activities restarted in the district on Wednesday. Bus services, including inter-State services, too resumed. Banks, commercial establishments and government offices were functioning as usual.