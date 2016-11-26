Left to take part in Nov 28. stir

(From left) Chandran, State Committee member, SUCI, R. Mutharasan, CPI State secretary, G. Ramakrishnan CPI (M) State secretary and S. Kumarasamy, secretary, CPI (ML), at a meeting in Chennai.

more-in

: The Left parties in the State on Friday announced that they would join the nationwide protest on November 28 against the demonetisation drive.

In a joint statement, the State secretaries of the CPI (M), the CPI, the CPI-ML and SUCI demanded that the continued use of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes should be allowed till the cash shortage was brought to an end.

They also demanded a write-off of agricultural loans and recovery of Rs. 11 lakh crore in other loans that the banks had claimed were not recoverable.

The statement was signed by CPI (M)’s G. Ramakrishnan, CPI’s R. Mutharasan, CPI-ML’s S. Kumarasamy and SUCI’s A. Rangasamy.