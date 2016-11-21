Kumbabishekam work begins

more-in

Preparatory work for the consecration of Tiruvannamalai Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple has begun with erecting of ‘Pandhakkal’ in the temple on Sunday.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevur S. Ramachandran participated in the event. The date for the consecration has not yet been finalised by the government. However, it is expected to be done by early 2017.

Maintenance and repair work in different parts of the temple, including its nine beautiful gopurams, is nearing completion.

Cracks found in the rock beam at the base of the 217-feet east Rajagopuram was repaired using steel stitching method.

Work is expected to gather pace after the Karthigai Deepam festival next month.