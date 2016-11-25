Karunanidhi urges cadre to make demonetisation stir a success

more-in

: Alleging that the cash crisis due to demonetisation has severely hit the common people, DMK chief M. Karunanidhi on Thursday urged his party cadre to participate in large numbers in the nationwide agitation called by the Opposition on November 28.

“Though it has been 16 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes without any prior alert, the cash crunch is yet to be resolved. The hardship suffered by the poor and the marginalised, middle-class, farmers, fishermen, weavers and small traders, amongst others is unfathomable,” Mr. Karunanidhi said in a statement.

Referring to the recent statement of Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu that rolling back something was not in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blood, the DMK chief said the BJP leader’s statement was adding fuel to the fire.

Since the leaders of various political parties, which opposed demonetisation have called for an agitation in front of central government offices in all district headquarters on November 28, Mr. Karunanidhi urged his party cadre to take part in large numbers with the support of the general public to raise their voice against the anti-people decision of the BJP government.