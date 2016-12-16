Tamil Nadu

Karunanidhi undergoes tracheostomy to improve breathing

M. Karunanidhi  

more-in

The 92-year-old DMK president was readmitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday night.

DMK chief M. Karunanidhi, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital past 11 p.m. on Thursday, spent Friday in hospital under the care of doctors.

A release from the hospital, signed by S. Aravindan, executive director, said he had undergone a tracheostomy procedure to optimise breathing. The procedure was necessitated by the fact that he had breathing difficulty caused by a throat and lung infection.

It may be recalled that he had earlier been admitted to Kauvery Hospital on December 1, a short while after he reportedly developed a drug-induced skin allergy.

Post a Comment
More In News National Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Karunanidhi admitted to hospital
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 3:43:43 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Karunanidhi-undergoes-tracheostomy-to-improve-breathing/article16849322.ece1

© The Hindu