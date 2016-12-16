Karunanidhi undergoes tracheostomy to improve breathing

more-in

DMK chief M. Karunanidhi, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital past 11 p.m. on Thursday, spent Friday in hospital under the care of doctors.

A release from the hospital, signed by S. Aravindan, executive director, said he had undergone a tracheostomy procedure to optimise breathing. The procedure was necessitated by the fact that he had breathing difficulty caused by a throat and lung infection.

It may be recalled that he had earlier been admitted to Kauvery Hospital on December 1, a short while after he reportedly developed a drug-induced skin allergy.