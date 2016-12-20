Tamil Nadu

Karunanidhi may be discharged on Thursday

M. Karunanidhi  

Stating that there had been a marked improvement in the health condition of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M. Karunanidhi, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimzohi said that he was expected to be discharged on Thursday.

“Since he has undergone a tracheostomy, he is not able to speak. Otherwise, he is doing well,” she told The Hindu on Monday. The DMK patriarch was hospitalised for a second time on December 15 for a throat and lung infection. He had also complained of breathing difficulties.

Dec 20, 2016

