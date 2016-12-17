Karunanidhi in hospital; DMK defers Dec. 20 meeting

more-in

The DMK on Saturday put off its general council meeting to be held on Tuesday.

The general council meeting was deferred in view of the hospitalisation of DMK president M. Karunanidhi and a new date for the meeting will be announced later, said K. Anbazhagan, general secretary of the party in a release.

The party apppealed to cadres and friends to avoid visiting Mr. Karunanidhi at the hospital where he is ailing.

PTI report adds

Mr. Stalin’s elevation is on the cards as both party chief M. Karunanidhi and veteran leader K Anbazhagan, who is also the party General Secretary, have not been keeping well lately.

Another DMK headquarters release said Mr. Karunanidhi will be in the hospital for “some more days” to undergo treatment.

The party also quoted Kauvery Hospital’s health bulletin on Friday which said Mr. Karunanidhi was stable having undergone the tracheostomy procedure.

Although generally active, 92-year-old Mr. Karunanidhi was not keeping well in the recent past and he did not campaign in the November bypolls in Tamil Nadu though he hit the campaign trail for the May 2016 Assembly election.

In the run up to the Assembly polls this year, the nonagenarian leader had said that he would be the chief minister if his party won the May 16 assembly election and his son M K Stalin has to wait “till nature does something to me”.

In October, he however gave ample indication that Stalin was on his way to become the party chief.

“From his prison days (during emergency, 1975-77) where he faced a lot of hardships, he has worked very hard and elevated himself systematically to the position of future president of DMK,” he had said.

Also, Mr. Stalin’s supporters, for the past few years, have been impressing upon the party leadership to pass on the baton to their leader. Mr. Stalin is the leader of opposition in the Assembly and party Treasurer.