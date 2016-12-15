Tamil Nadu

Karunanidhi admitted to hospital

Sources say a range of interventions — from an oxygen mask to ventilation — are being explored.

DMK chief M. Karunanidhi was on Thursday night admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

The leader was hospitalised with complaints of breathing difficulty "due to throat and lung infection", a statement from the hospital said. Sources added that a range of interventions — from an oxygen mask to ventilation — are being explored.

"A treatment has initiated to clear his infection. He's stable," it added.

On December 1, Mr. Karunanidhi was admitted to the same hospital for nutritional and hydration support.

