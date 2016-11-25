Kapaleeswarar Temple land may be used as parking lot

more-in

Having recently pulled down an old and incomplete shopping complex on 22 grounds of prime property on Greenways Road, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department is mulling over as to how to put the land to use. The piece of real estate is worth over Rs. 132 crore and belongs to the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore.

“We are thinking of the possibilities of a multi-level parking lot; if not, a shopping complex or even residential quarters for staff. But we are yet to take a final decision. It would be something that would bring income to the temple as is the case with other properties belonging to temples. Some properties have been left as plain lands and are being rented out as parking lots,” said a source in the department.

The old building constructed in 1992 was pulled down recently after structural experts from Anna University certified that it was not stable and should not be allowed to stand. “Even in the 1990s, the building had not been completed and remained in disuse but later on had been leased out to someone. We were waiting for the legal formalities to get over so that the building could be demolished,” another official said.

The department has charted out a plan to retrieve lands belonging to various temples in the State. It has rented out houses and also commercial space. “We have been sending notices to those occupying the premises beyond the lease period. Each and every case is being reviewed,” explained an official.