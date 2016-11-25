Justice Party, pioneer of reforms, turns 100

more-in

It widened education and job opportunities for the majority of the population and expanded the political space

It may seem somewhat unusual to observe the centenary of an organisation that does not exist. Originally, seen as a sub-national movement, articulating anti-Brahminism and acting against the ideals of the freedom movement, the South India Liberal Federation (SILF), Justice Party, as was officially known at the time of its founding in 1916, is now seen as an integral part of Dravidian history.

It is also the fountainhead of the social reform movement in the country and the government led by Justice Party widened education and employment opportunities for the majority of the population and created space for them in the political sphere. Even the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department was a brainchild of the Justice Party.

“Of course, a question will be raised about the centenary celebrations. But you should keep in mind that in the political history of the country so many political parties have disappeared without leaving any trace. In the case of the Justice Party, it has only transformed itself, and today major political parties are its offshoots,” said K. Thirunavukkarasu, author of the two-volume history of the Justice Party.

He said while historians described the Justice Party, the Self-Respect Movement, launched in 1925, the Dravidar Kazhagam founded in 1944 and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as “non-Brahmin movements”, neither the Dravidian Movement nor its leaders consciously chose the name themselves.

“History created the divisions such as Brahmins and non-Brahmins, when a majority of the people, who are non-Brahmins, were not given their due and sidelined,” he said.

V. Geetha and S.V. Rajadurai in their book, ‘Towards a Non-Brahmin Millennium’ argue that contrary to the popular thesis advocated by nationalist historiographers, the non-Brahmin Movement is not a product of competitive jealousy, but a consciously created political category, whose referents were shifting and various.’

Reiterating that the political ideas expounded by the Justice Party were far reaching, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the communal reservation introduced by the Justice Party government paved way for quotas for non-Brahmins, Anglo-Indians, Christians and Muslims.

“It was to become the stepping stone for first amendment to the Indian Constitution to protect the reservation for Backward Classes in 1951,” said Mr. Vaiko, pointing out that legal sanction for self-respect marriages, implementation of two-language policy and rechristening the Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu in the first DMK government found a continuity in the political objectives of the Justice Party.

Though C. Natesa Mudaliar, T.M. Nair and Pitty Theagaraya Chetti are the founder leaders of the party, DMK founder C.N. Annadurai in his ‘Homeland’ magazine said it was T.M. Nair, a medical doctor by training, who drafted the constitution of the party.

“He was a disciple of Georges Benjamin Clemenceau, a French Physician, who later became the Prime Minister of his country during the first World War. ‘Justice’, the magazine of the Justice Party also borrowed its name from the journal run by Clemenceau,” Mr Vaiko said.

A.R. Venkatachalapathy of the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) said reforms of the Justice Party became a model for social affirmative action in the country.

“Culturally and intellectually, it questioned the monolithic understanding of Indian state,” he said, rejecting the allegation that the leaders of the Justice Party collaborated with the British regime.

“They followed the same political line articulated by moderates in India. Why did the Congress participate in the 1937 elections conducted by the British government? Can we say the Congress is a British agent,” asked Mr. Venkatachalapathy. Mr. Vaiko said Pitty Theagaraya Chetti’s refusal to exile Tamil scholar and trade unionist Thir-Vi.Ka for leading the strike in the B and C Mills was a proof that they had a clear political line.