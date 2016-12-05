Jayalalithaa's health: From September till now

more-in

Jayalalithaa in Apollo Hospitals: A timeline

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, 2016, according to a statement put out by Apollo Hospitals, where she has been undergoing treatment for over two months now.

September 22, 2016: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, with fever and dehydration. The hospital notes that she is “stable and under observation.”

September 24, 2016: The hospital notes that Ms. Jayalalithaa is on a “normal diet.” Many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, wish her a speedy recovery.

September 25, 2016: Apollo Hospitals dismissed rumours that the chief minister would be taken abroad for treatment. In a press conference, it says Ms. Jayalalithaa will be discharged in a few days and will soon resume her normal duties.

September 29, 2016: A hospital bulletin says Ms. Jayalalithaa is responding well to treatment and that she has been advised to stay there for a few more days for “recuperative treatment.”

October 1, 2016: Criticising some for spreading rumours, AIADMK leader B. Valarmathi says the chief minister is healthy and is performing her official duties while in the hospital.

October 2, 2016: Apollo Hospitals says the chief minister was being administered antibiotics and allied clinical measures were taken to “treat infection.” The hospital obtains an expert opinion from Dr. Richard Beale, a specialist from the Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital, London.

October 6, 2016: A team of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, arrive in Chennai to provide consultations on further treatment for Ms. Jayalalithaa.

October 7, 2016: In an elaborate bulletin on the health status of the chief minister, the hospital says the “present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulisation, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”

October 10, 2016: In a fresh bulletin, Apollo Hospitals says, “Necessary respiratory support, antibiotics, nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy” are being given.

October 21, 2016: Jayalalithaa is sitting up and is completely off sedation during the day, marking a milestone in her recovery since she was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals.

November 3, 2016: Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap C. Reddy says Ms. Jayalalithaa has completely recovered and that “she is aware of her surroundings and understands what is going on around her.”

November 13, 2016: After more than 50 days in the hospital, Ms. Jayalalithaa, in a signed letter, says she has taken a “rebirth.” She says she is waiting to get back soon to routine official work.

November 19, 2016: Jayalalithaa is shifted out of the multi-disciplinary Critical Care Unit to a private room on the same floor at hospital. Ms. Jayalalithaa is responding “beautifully” without ventilator and she can go home whenever she wants, says the hospital’s chairman Prathap C. Reddy

November 25, 2016: The chief minister is communicating through a speaker (a speaking valve) for a few seconds or a few minutes at a time.

December 4, 2016: The AIADMK says the chief minister will return home soon. This, it says, following a confirmation by an AIIMS experts team that she has completely recovered.

December 4, 2016: Jayalalithaa suffers cardiac arrest.