Jayalalithaa suffers cardiac arrest: Apollo Hospitals

CM being treated by a team of experts; Violence reported at hospital entrance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa was shifted back to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. She is on extracorporeal membrane heart assist device and is being treated by a team of expert doctors and critical care specialists, said Apollo Hospitals in a tweet late on Sunday night.

Initial reports suggested that the Chief Minister was put on life support system though hospital sources maintained that her condition was “stable”. A late evening press released issued by Apollo Hospitals COO Subbiah Viswanathan said, the Chief Minister “suffered a cardiac arrest this evening. She is being treated and monitored by a team of experts including cardiologists, pulmonologist and the critical care specialists.”

The scene outside Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Sunday where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been admitted. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday evening and enquired about health of Ms. Jayalalithaa. As of 11 pm, no request by Tamil Nadu to send Central forces, said a senior MHA official to The Hindu. Director General of CRPF K.Durga Prasad said that he has not received any instructions yet from the Home Ministry to rush to Chennai.

Distressed to hear about CM Jayalalithaa suffering a cardiac arrest, my prayers for her speedy recovery #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 4, 2016

Following news of the Chief Minister's ill health, violence broke out at the hospital entrance on Sunday night. Housing Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan, PWD Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Transport Minister M.R. Vijaya Baskar were among those present at the hospital.

Violence broke out at Apollo Hospital entrance on Sunday evening following news of Jayalalithaa's sudden cardiac arrest. | Photo Credit: T.K. Rohith

Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, who is holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu, is expected to arrive in Chennai at around 11 p.m. from Mumbai. It was not immediately known whether his return to the State capital was scheduled or due to the Chief Minister’s ill health.

Ms Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on the night of September 22, with “low grade fever and dehydration”, was subsequently under intensive treatment from specialists and moved to a private ward only on November 19.

AIADMK cadre in tears in front of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Several State Ministers, the Chief Secretary and top bureaucrats rushed to the hospital while Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police T.K. Rajendran who was in Madurai for a review meeting air-dashed to Chennai, advancing his scheduled trip. An emergency meeting was called at the police headquarters late on Sunday.

The entire police strength, including companies of the Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police, was being mobilised as a precautionary measure.

Though no formal request was made yet, companies of the Central Reserve Police Force in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States were put on alert, the sources said.

Earlier following her hospitalisation, besides doctors at the Apollo Hospital, Dr Richard John Beale, expert in lung injuries and intensive care management, United Kingdom and specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, were part of the treatment protocol.

Earlier this evening an AIIMS expert team had confirmed that the Chief Minister had recovered after over two months of hospitalisation, AIADMK said.

(With inputs from Dennis Jesudesan, T.K.Rohit, Vijaita Singh, PTI)