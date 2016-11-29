Jayalalithaa is very well, to return home soon: AIADMK

more-in

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa, undergoing treatment at a hospital here, is back to her normal life and would return home soon, the party said today.

“Chief Minister Amma (Jayalalithaa) is very well. She has come (back) to her normal life; is eating well. She is ably doing her political work. Physiotherapy is continuing for her,” party spokesperson C.R. Saraswathy said.

Speaking to reporters here, she said Ms. Jayalalithaa “will return home soon”.

The 68-year-old chief minister, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, had been treated for infection among other health issues.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap Reddy had last week said that Ms. Jayalalithaa, who had been given respiratory support, was doing well and speaking using a valve attached to the tracheostomy tube.

He had also said Ms. Jayalalithaa was undergoing a “normal recuperation” after being in bed for several weeks and it is she who would decide when to return home.