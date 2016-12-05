Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa health: Centre dispatches team of AIIMS specialists

Media persons are seen outside the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday morning.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Four specialists from AIIMS will soon be reaching Apollo Hospital, Health Minister J P Nadda said in New Delhi

Centre on Monday dispatched a team of specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Science to Apollo Hospital in Chennai where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment after suffering cardiac arrest last evening.

Four specialists from AIIMS will soon be reaching Apollo Hospital, Health Minister J P Nadda said in New Delhi.

“We are in constant touch with Apollo and Tamil Nadu Government. They had requested a team of doctors from AIIMS.

We have sent a team of specialists from AIIMS Dr Khilani, Dr Trikha, Dr Narang and Dr Talwar. We hope that doctors from AIIMS and Apollo will be able to help in her recovery. We pray to God that she regains her health,” Mr. Nadda said.

The team of AIIMS doctors inlcude pulmonologist Dr GC Khilnani, anaesthetist Dr Anjan Trikha, cardiac surgeon Dr Sachin Talwar and cardiologist Dr Rajiv Narang.

