Jayalalithaa demise: Condolences pour in

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away in Chennai late on Monday night. Condolences from various leader poured in as soon as the news spread.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jayalalithaa ji’s connect with citizens, concern for welfare of the poor, the women & marginalized will always be a source of inspiration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Ms. Jayaram Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu #PresidentMukherjee"

One of India’s most charismatic & popular leaders, Ms. Jayalalithaa was a visionary & able administrator #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 5, 2016

Tamil Nadu Governor

"Deeply shocked and sad. People's Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," said CH Vidyasaagr Rao.

Sonia Gandhi

"We pay our respects to J. Jayalalithaa ji. May her soul Rest In Peace."

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi condoles Selvi J.Jayalalithaa's death & pays homage. pic.twitter.com/SaQlk3gZAb — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 5, 2016

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Tamil Nadu CM,Selvi Jayalalithaa. She was a powerful voice for the weaker sections of the society."

Selvi Jayalalithaa was one of the most iconic political figures of India who had an enormous impact on the people of Tamil Nadu. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 5, 2016

Mamata Banerjee

"Popular,strong,bold,efficient, people- friendly,charismatic leader, Amma. Always at the heart of people. Big loss. I am shocked, saddened ."

I humbly urge the people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK to face this big loss with courage and greatness. May she Rest in Peace 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 5, 2016

M.K. Stalin

"She was an iconic & courageous leader. This is an irreparable loss to the people of TamilNadu. #Ironlady #RIP"

Deeply saddened by the demise of our CM Selvi Jayalalithaa. My deepest condolences to the party cadres & well wishers in this hour of grief pic.twitter.com/oe26Itv1OF — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 5, 2016

"An irreparable loss," Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

Anand Mahindra

"Memories of interactions with Jayalalithaaji rushing back.Iron Lady,certainly,but with a wry sense of humour & the gift of eloquence."

Saddened by Jayalalithaaji's demise. Got to know her when she inaugurated Mahindra Ford's Chennai plant&then Mahindra World City (1/2) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 5, 2016

Arvind Kejriwal

"Very sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam admi's leader. May her soul rest in peace."

V sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam admi's leader. May her soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2016

Chandrababu Naidu

In deep anguish over the demise of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, a long-time friend & a leader with indomitable spirit who is loved by all.

My deepest condolences to her well-wishers & supporters. She will remain in our memories as leader who truly cared for people. (2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 5, 2016

ShivrajSingh Chouhan

"Deeply grieved to learn of the sad demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa . My heartfelt condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister #Jayalalithaa's passing away is a great loss to the state & it's people, we stand by them in this hour of grief. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 5, 2016

Actor Rajinikanth

The brave leader’s loss is not just for Tamil Nadu, but for whole of India…My prayers for our respectful CM’s soul to rest in peace.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

“Jayalalithaa has done a lot of good work for the development of Tamil Nadu and for the welfare of the people. I mourn her death personally and also on behalf of the people of the union territory,” he said.