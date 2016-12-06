Jayalalithaa demise: Condolences pour in
Jayalalithaa passed away at 11.30 p.m. on Monday at the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away in Chennai late on Monday night. Condolences from various leader poured in as soon as the news spread.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Pranab Mukherjee
"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Ms. Jayaram Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu #PresidentMukherjee"
Tamil Nadu Governor
"Deeply shocked and sad. People's Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," said CH Vidyasaagr Rao.
Sonia Gandhi
"We pay our respects to J. Jayalalithaa ji. May her soul Rest In Peace."
Home Minister Rajnath Singh
"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Tamil Nadu CM,Selvi Jayalalithaa. She was a powerful voice for the weaker sections of the society."
Mamata Banerjee
"Popular,strong,bold,efficient, people- friendly,charismatic leader, Amma. Always at the heart of people. Big loss. I am shocked, saddened ."
M.K. Stalin
"She was an iconic & courageous leader. This is an irreparable loss to the people of TamilNadu. #Ironlady #RIP"
"An irreparable loss," Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.
Anand Mahindra
"Memories of interactions with Jayalalithaaji rushing back.Iron Lady,certainly,but with a wry sense of humour & the gift of eloquence."
Arvind Kejriwal
"Very sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam admi's leader. May her soul rest in peace."
Chandrababu Naidu
In deep anguish over the demise of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, a long-time friend & a leader with indomitable spirit who is loved by all.
ShivrajSingh Chouhan
"Deeply grieved to learn of the sad demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa . My heartfelt condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu."
Actor Rajinikanth
The brave leader’s loss is not just for Tamil Nadu, but for whole of India…My prayers for our respectful CM’s soul to rest in peace.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy
“Jayalalithaa has done a lot of good work for the development of Tamil Nadu and for the welfare of the people. I mourn her death personally and also on behalf of the people of the union territory,” he said.