Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, passes away

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. File Photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health took a turn for the worse when she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening at the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away at 11.30 p.m. on Monday at the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. She was 68. The mortal remains of Ms. Jayalalithaa will be taken to Poes Garden first and after completion of rituals , will be taken to Rajaji Hall on Tuesday.

Arrangements are being made at Apollo Hospitals to take her mortal remains to Poes Garden, Ms. Jayalalithaa's official residence. The government has announced three days holiday in view of the mourning period. 

Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health took a turn for the worse when she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening at the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, where she had been undergoing treatment since September 22 for dehydration and fever. She has been on extracorporeal life support since then.

Early on Monday evening, a few television channels erroneously reported that the Chief Minister had died, triggering emotional responses among AIADMK cadres assembled at the Apollo hospital premises and at party offices across Tamil Nadu. The hospital then released a bulletin that she was continuing to receive life support treatment.

The Chief Minister was hospitalised on September 22. A few days later the hospital consulted Dr. Richard Beale, a specialist from the Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital, London. It was then revealed that the treatment regimen included continued respiratory support, nebulisation, medicine to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”

Also Read
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.

The reluctant actor and politician

Her health appeared to improve over the coming weeks, and after more than 50 days in the hospital, Ms. Jayalalithaa, in a signed letter, said that she has taken a “rebirth” and that she was waiting to get back soon to routine official work.

Ms. Jayalalithaa was a reluctant entrant into films as well as politics but she succeeded in both; her film career began in 1965 with her first film 'Vennira Aadai'. Ms. Jayalalithaa was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for 6 terms and has been in politics since 1982 when she joined the AIADMK and made her first speech on "Pennin Perumai" (The Greatness of a Woman). 

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
The chosen one: “That she made it entirely on her own makes this an extraordinary personal achievement for Ms. Jayalalithaa.”
Jayalalithaa: a political career with sharp rises and steep falls
From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
A file photo of Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa - early life and times
Jayalalithaa debuted in the Tamil film industry with Vennira Aadai in 1964. She and MGR acted together in 28 films, including Kavalkaaran, Adimai Pen, Engal Thangam, Kudiyiruntha Koil, Ragasiya Police 115 and Nam Naadu. Some of her popular movies are Vennira Aadai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kavalkaran, Pudhiya Boomi, Iru Deivangal, Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal. Jayalalithaa's last film was Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal in 1980.
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream
Jayalalithaa (bottom right) in a 1957 photograph, when she was in the 4th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls High School in Bengaluru.
The days she loved the most
Lesser known facets of Jayalalithaa
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2016 2:36:53 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Jayalalithaa-Tamil-Nadu-Chief-Minister-passes-away/article16764922.ece1

© The Hindu