Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures

A look at Jayalalithaa's life - from cinema to politics - in pictures.

more-in

Other Slideshows

From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
On the ground: State reacts to news about Jayalalithaa's health
Jayalalithaa debuted in the Tamil film industry with Vennira Aadai in 1964. She and MGR acted together in 28 films, including Kavalkaaran, Adimai Pen, Engal Thangam, Kudiyiruntha Koil, Ragasiya Police 115 and Nam Naadu. Some of her popular movies are Vennira Aadai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kavalkaran, Pudhiya Boomi, Iru Deivangal, Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal. Jayalalithaa's last film was Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal in 1980.
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream
All for their ‘Amma’
All for ‘Amma’
An Innova with Tamil Nadu number plates set onfire at Nayandahalli. Photo: Sampath Kumar G P/The Hindu
Cauvery issue: Violence in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
Post a Comment
More In Multimedia Photos Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.