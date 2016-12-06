Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures

Just In
1hr
Panneerselvam sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for third time
2hrs
Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, passes away
4hrs
‘Mistry’s letter a rehash of earlier statements’
5hrs
Bismillah Khan's shehnais stolen from son's home in Varanasi
6hrs
Trump taps former campaign rival Ben Carson as housing secretary
Blatter loses appeal at CAS against 6-year FIFA ban
U.K. Supreme Court hearing on Brexit begins
India’s GDP emissions reduced by 12 per cent
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to make a historic visit to Pearl Harbour
Assam banks move SC as their ATM operations face closure threat
APSRTC keeps close watch on TN situation
2 dead as INS Betwa, Navy's missile frigate, tips over at Mumbai dockyard
Trump clear on our views on phone call with Taiwan: China
Navy frigate tips over in dry dock
Richard Beale calls Jayalalithaa’s situation ‘extremely grave’
CLOSE THIS MENU
TRENDING TODAY
Chennai
Hyderabad
Bengaluru
Videos
Entertainment
Today's Paper
ePaper
News
National
International
States
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Other States
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Cities
Bengaluru
Chennai
Coimbatore
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kolkata
Kozhikode
Madurai
Mangaluru
Mumbai
Puducherry
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Opinion
Editorial
Lead
Comment
Columns
Interview
Cartoon
Open Page
Readers' Editor
Letters
Sport
Athletics
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Motorsport
Other Sports
Races
Tennis
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Society
Faith
History & Culture
Books
Reviews
Authors
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Technology
Gadgets
Internet
Sci-Tech
Agriculture
Environment
Health
Education
Careers
Colleges
Schools
Multimedia
Photos
Videos
Podcast
Data
Specials
Crossword
Resources
Tags
thREAD
Archive
Classifieds
eBooks
Subscribe
Social
About Us
CONNECT WITH US
CLOSE THIS MENU
Home
News
National
International
States
Cities
Opinion
Cartoon
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Lead
Readers' Editor
Comment
Open Page
Letters
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Stock Quotes
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Athletics
Motorsport
Races
Other Sports
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Society
Faith
History & Culture
Books
Reviews
Authors
Sci-Tech
Science
Technology
Health
Agriculture
Environment
Gadgets
Internet
thREAD
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
Share On
JUST IN
1hr
Panneerselvam sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for third time
2hrs
Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, passes away
4hrs
‘Mistry’s letter a rehash of earlier statements’
5hrs
Bismillah Khan's shehnais stolen from son's home in Varanasi
6hrs
Trump taps former campaign rival Ben Carson as housing secretary
Blatter loses appeal at CAS against 6-year FIFA ban
U.K. Supreme Court hearing on Brexit begins
India’s GDP emissions reduced by 12 per cent
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to make a historic visit to Pearl Harbour
Assam banks move SC as their ATM operations face closure threat
APSRTC keeps close watch on TN situation
2 dead as INS Betwa, Navy's missile frigate, tips over at Mumbai dockyard
Trump clear on our views on phone call with Taiwan: China
Navy frigate tips over in dry dock
Richard Beale calls Jayalalithaa’s situation ‘extremely grave’
CLOSE
States
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Other States
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Other States
Vote now: Redesign of thehindu.com
News
States
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
Our Bureau
December 06, 2016 00:14 IST
Updated:
December 06, 2016 02:03 IST
Share Article
PRINT
A
A
A
Our Bureau
December 06, 2016 00:14 IST
Updated:
December 06, 2016 02:03 IST
9
show all
9
show all
A look at Jayalalithaa's life - from cinema to politics - in pictures.
more-in
Other Slideshows
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
On the ground: State reacts to news about Jayalalithaa's health
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream
All for their ‘Amma’
All for ‘Amma’
Cauvery issue: Violence in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
Post a Comment
More In
Multimedia
Photos
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
<< Previous Story
The student who surpassed the teacher
Next Story >>
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.