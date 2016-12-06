Jayalalithaa’s demise: No agitations on Babri Masjit demolition day

more-in

Nagercoil: The usual agitations and demonstrations on Babri Masjit demolition anniversary were missing in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday due to the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Muslim organisations had announced that they would not stage any demonstrations or agitations as a mark of respect for Jayalalithaa. A pall of gloom descended on the district, as people, irrespective of party affiliations, paid floral tributes to her portraits at various parts of the district. Banners paying homage to the departed leader were seen at several places.

Shops, business establishments, roadside tea shops were closed. Government and private buses, autorickshaws and taxis were off the roads, which made them look deserted.

Vadaseri bus stand, Anna bus stand and Nagercoil railway junction too wore a deserted look. Sale of unreserved passenger tickets had fallen by about 50 per cent at Nagercoil railway junction.

Except for a handful of tourists, especially Ayyappa devotees who visited Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari, there were no tourists to the southern tip of the land mass.

Poompuhar Shipping Corporation had suspended ferry services to Vivakanada Rock and Thiruvalluvar Statue since morning.

Bachelors working in government and private establishments in the district and the few tourists found it difficult to get food.

Karthick, a medical representative, said, “We are struggling to get food on Tuesday morning due to the closure of hotels and roadside eateries, and managed with the food offered by the families of our friends.”

Venkat, an employee of a private finance firm here, said he managed the situation in the same way.

Meanwhile, Aadhi Manikanda Kumar, secretary of Parakkai unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, got his head tonsured to pay homage to Jayalalithaa.